Former EKU head coach Dean Hood retires from coaching

Murray State head coach Dean Hood yells at his players from the sideline during the first half...
Murray State head coach Dean Hood yells at his players from the sideline during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Middle Tennessee, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in Murfreesboro, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)(George Walker IV | AP)
By Audrey Hausberger
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 10:42 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MURRAY, Ky. (WYMT) - After a coaching career that spanned more than 40 years, including time at Eastern Kentucky University and the University of Kentucky, Murray State head football coach Dean Hood announced Monday that he is retiring from the profession.

The Racers Director of Athletics, Nico Yantko, posted an announcement to Murray State’s “X” page saying Hood has decided to step down after being the Racers’ head coach for four seasons.

During his tenure at Murray State, Hood finished 15-25.

Hood previously spent three seasons with UK as the Special Team Coordinator while also coaching outside linebackers and defensive backs.

Hood’s time at the helm of the EKU Colonels dates back to 2008 until 2015. That was enough time for Hood to make three FCS playoff appearances and win two OVC titles.

Murray State and their new head coach will play at UK on November 16 this season.

