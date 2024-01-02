EKY education leaders react to potential teacher pay raise

Perry County Schools
Perry County Schools(Cory Sanning/WYMT)
By Madison Carmouche
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 3:34 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky educators may have their eyes on the legislative session in Frankfort which will determine the budget.

The session began on Tuesday.

The budget proposed by Governor Andy Beshear includes an 11 percent raise for teachers in the commonwealth.

“We love it when legislation begins to talk about you know, pay raises and compensation for school district employees and whether or not that’s going to happen of course might be left up to them, but we’re excited about the conversation that’s about to take place,” said Jody Maggard, Chief Financial Officer of Perry County Schools.

Maggard said that the pay rates in education make it difficult for them to both retain and recruit teachers, especially in Eastern Kentucky.

“We’ve seen teachers that have gotten college degrees and they come, and they teach for a year or two and they see you know they’re trying to provide for their families too,” said Maggard.

He adds that if the rate increase is approved, he hopes it inspires students from Perry County to become educators and bring their college education back to the region.

“I think we struggle here in eastern Kentucky you know it’s a rural Appalachian and so we want to be as attractive as we can be as an employer to try to bring in the best teachers possible and it’s difficult to be able to do that,” said Maggard.

Knott County Schools Superintendent Brent Hoover said that while their district provided a 3 percent raise last year overall funding is important to move schools forward.

“Improved compensation not only recognizes teacher dedication but also helps attract and retain talented teachers, which is crucial for our students’ success, legislative improvements are promising but good, sustainable funding and long-term support for our educators remain essential considerations for the overall growth and stability of our education system,” said Hoover.

Copyright 2024 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Steve Mick started off the new year as a retiree after working at supermarket chain Hy-Vee for...
Man celebrates last day of work after 48 years at supermarket chain
Kentucky's Antonio Reeves, right, looks to shoot while defended by Illinois State's Myles...
Kentucky moves up in AP Top 25 Poll
A Whitley County man is behind bars after he reportedly assaulted a female victim, leading her...
Whitley County man charged with assault
Photo depicting jail cell bars
Corbin PD arrests man on multiple drug charges
Lawrence Baldridge Caney Baptist Church
Knott Co. pastor gives final sermon after six decades

Latest News

KRADD Food Truck in Cornettsville
‘God loves it more than I do’: community member reacts to KRADD food truck
Operation Unite
KY HELP Statewide Call Center extends operational hours
WYMT First Alert Weather
Chilly start to the new year and watching the weekend forecast
Fire department
W.R. Castle Fire & Rescue announces merger to better serve Johnson Co.