EKY education leaders react to potential teacher pay raise

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky educators may have their eyes on the legislative session in Frankfort which will determine the budget.

The session began on Tuesday.

The budget proposed by Governor Andy Beshear includes an 11 percent raise for teachers in the commonwealth.

“We love it when legislation begins to talk about you know, pay raises and compensation for school district employees and whether or not that’s going to happen of course might be left up to them, but we’re excited about the conversation that’s about to take place,” said Jody Maggard, Chief Financial Officer of Perry County Schools.

Maggard said that the pay rates in education make it difficult for them to both retain and recruit teachers, especially in Eastern Kentucky.

“We’ve seen teachers that have gotten college degrees and they come, and they teach for a year or two and they see you know they’re trying to provide for their families too,” said Maggard.

He adds that if the rate increase is approved, he hopes it inspires students from Perry County to become educators and bring their college education back to the region.

“I think we struggle here in eastern Kentucky you know it’s a rural Appalachian and so we want to be as attractive as we can be as an employer to try to bring in the best teachers possible and it’s difficult to be able to do that,” said Maggard.

Knott County Schools Superintendent Brent Hoover said that while their district provided a 3 percent raise last year overall funding is important to move schools forward.

“Improved compensation not only recognizes teacher dedication but also helps attract and retain talented teachers, which is crucial for our students’ success, legislative improvements are promising but good, sustainable funding and long-term support for our educators remain essential considerations for the overall growth and stability of our education system,” said Hoover.

