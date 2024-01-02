Chilly start to the new year and watching the weekend forecast

WYMT First Alert Weather
WYMT First Alert Weather(WYMT Weather)
By Shane Smith
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 4:25 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The forecast looks to remain cool as we start off the new year. Today expect mostly sunny conditions with temperatures topping out in the lower 40s. Tonight we see mainly clear skies and lows in the upper 20s. A weak cold front approaches the mountains tomorrow, and ahead of it clouds will build with highs once again topping out in the lower 40s. That system could bring a few snow showers overnight Wednesday in Thursday morning, but right now, there doesn’t look to be a lot of moisture available for this system to tap into. The air will be slightly colder behind the front with highs on Thursday only going into the upper 30s.

We end the week on a dry and chilly note with cloudy skies and lows in the mid to upper 20s with highs again the lower 40s. As we turn our attention to the weekend that is where the forecast gets very interesting. A strong southern low pressure system will pass by the region on Saturday and Sunday. The exact track and strength of this low will dictate what weather we will see. As of now the trend is for that system to move close enough to Kentucky that we will likely see a wintry mix of rain, freezing rain, and snow on Saturday during the day, transitioning to snow Saturday night with some lingering snow showers on Sunday. This system still is a couple of days out and the forecast will need to be fine tuned as we continue to watch how it evolves, so be sure to keep checking back in through the week.

Copyright 2024 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky's Antonio Reeves, right, looks to shoot while defended by Illinois State's Myles...
Kentucky moves up in AP Top 25 Poll
A Whitley County man is behind bars after he reportedly assaulted a female victim, leading her...
Whitley County man charged with assault
Photo depicting jail cell bars
Corbin PD arrests man on multiple drug charges
A cold start to 2024, keeping an eye on the weekend
Lawrence Baldridge Caney Baptist Church
Knott Co. pastor gives final sermon after six decades

Latest News

WYMT First Alert Weather NOW Tuesday Forecast - 1/2/24
A cold start to 2024, keeping an eye on the weekend
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11
First Alert Meteorologist Cameron Aaron 11 p.m. Forecast - 1/1/24
WYMT First Alert Weather NOW Overnight Forecast - 1/1/24