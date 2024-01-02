Chilly start to the new year and watching the weekend forecast

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The forecast looks to remain cool as we start off the new year. Today expect mostly sunny conditions with temperatures topping out in the lower 40s. Tonight we see mainly clear skies and lows in the upper 20s. A weak cold front approaches the mountains tomorrow, and ahead of it clouds will build with highs once again topping out in the lower 40s. That system could bring a few snow showers overnight Wednesday in Thursday morning, but right now, there doesn’t look to be a lot of moisture available for this system to tap into. The air will be slightly colder behind the front with highs on Thursday only going into the upper 30s.

We end the week on a dry and chilly note with cloudy skies and lows in the mid to upper 20s with highs again the lower 40s. As we turn our attention to the weekend that is where the forecast gets very interesting. A strong southern low pressure system will pass by the region on Saturday and Sunday. The exact track and strength of this low will dictate what weather we will see. As of now the trend is for that system to move close enough to Kentucky that we will likely see a wintry mix of rain, freezing rain, and snow on Saturday during the day, transitioning to snow Saturday night with some lingering snow showers on Sunday. This system still is a couple of days out and the forecast will need to be fine tuned as we continue to watch how it evolves, so be sure to keep checking back in through the week.

