Buckhorn City Council votes to remove mayor

By Jennifer K. Perkins
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 6:46 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Buckhorn City Council voted to remove Mayor Paul Robert Turner Tuesday evening.

All four members of the council present at Tuesday’s meeting voted to remove Turner. Turner was the only member of the council who was not present.

Turner was elected in 2022 and took office in January 2023.

WYMT has a reporter at the meeting. We will update this story as we learn more.

