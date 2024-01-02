Alice Lloyd College Mountain Top 10: Week 6

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Heading into the new year, not much has changed with the Alice Lloyd College Mountain Top 10 lists for both boys and girls high school basketball. Here are the lists as we head into week 6 of the 2023-24 season:

Boys Top 10:

1. Harlan County

2. South Laurel

3. Perry Central

4. Hazard

5. Breathitt County

6. Corbin

7. Somerset

8. Pulaski County

9. Lawrence County

10. Whitley County

Girls Top 10:

1. Pikeville

2. Corbin

3. North Laurel

4. Johnson Central

5. Pulaski County

6. South Laurel

7. Leslie County

8. Southwestern

9. Perry Central

10. Lawrence County

