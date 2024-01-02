2024 legislative session is underway with speculation on budget

Kentucky Capitol
Kentucky Capitol(WYMT/WKYT)
By Phil Pendleton and Cameron Aaron
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 5:56 PM EST
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - The 2024 legislative session started at noon on Tuesday.

A ceremony and swearing-ins kicked off the session.

After the state’s constitutional officers took their oaths, it was off to the gaveling in of each chamber.

No bills were brought up for votes, but there was plenty of debate over process and procedure.

“I personally have witnessed the lack of transparency with committee substitutes and their delayed, sometimes the day of, we get to see them, before we have to take votes on them in committee,” said Rep. Rachel Roarx.

“The concept that it is somehow an insurgency or attack, to have this discussion, to propose rules. To have that conversation is very detrimental to this process,” Rep. Savannah Maddox added.

The budget is the main issue for this session.

Governor Andy Beshear said he is proposing one of the state’s largest budgets at more than $130 billion.

The spending plan will start in the House. Speaker David Osborne said their bill could be ready within the next week.

Another issue Beshear and other Democrats are pushing is universal pre-K.

“I think everybody needs to understand we need something to provide day care and having access to quality day care not just during a school day or a school year,” said Sen. Robert Stivers.

“We are very supportive of the Governor’s ‘education first.’ Raises for teachers, all public employees. We believe there will be a constitutional amendment coming for putting public dollars in private schools. We will be fighting against that,” said Rep. Cherlynn Stevenon.

Leaders said they believe there were items for both sides to agree on that will be included in the budget.

The legislature will meet for 60 days and must adjourn by April 15.

