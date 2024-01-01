Whitley County man charged with assault

WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - A Williamsburg man is behind bars following an incident where he reportedly assaulted a female victim, Williamsburg Police said.

Wade Rains, 52, was charged with assault in the first degree - domestic violence, following an indictment that was issued in December.

Rains is reportedly accused of assaulting a female victim causing her to be seriously injured.

Rains was taken to the Whitley County Detention Center.

