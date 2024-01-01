Whitley County man charged with assault

A Whitley County man is behind bars after he reportedly assaulted a female victim, leading her...
A Whitley County man is behind bars after he reportedly assaulted a female victim, leading her to be seriously injured.(Whitley County Detention Center)
By Anthony Sizemore
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 12:11 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - A Williamsburg man is behind bars following an incident where he reportedly assaulted a female victim, Williamsburg Police said.

Wade Rains, 52, was charged with assault in the first degree - domestic violence, following an indictment that was issued in December.

Rains is reportedly accused of assaulting a female victim causing her to be seriously injured.

Rains was taken to the Whitley County Detention Center.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Just a few weeks ago, Cindy Mullins was living a pretty standard life as a wife, mom of two...
Kidney stone leads to mom needing all 4 limbs amputated: ‘I’m just so happy to be alive’
Mellissa “Missy” Toler Collett
Kentucky State Police looking for missing woman
Photo depicting jail cell bars
Corbin PD arrests man on multiple drug charges
Lawrence Baldridge Caney Baptist Church
Knott Co. pastor gives final sermon after six decades
Laurel Co. Sheriff's Office arrested a man for indecent exposure among other charges.
Laurel Co. man arrested for multiple charges including, indecent exposure

Latest News

The Rousseau Vol. Fire Dept. provided Jonathan Baker with a camper.
Flood relief continues into 2024
Lawrence Baldridge Caney Baptist Church
Knott Co. pastor gives final sermon after six decades
Monhollen said their brochure distribution doubled this year in large part to getting involved...
Corbin Tourism welcomes 2024 after record setting year
Laurel Co. Sheriff's Office arrested a man for indecent exposure among other charges.
Laurel Co. man arrested for multiple charges including, indecent exposure