Whitley County man charged with assault
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 12:11 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - A Williamsburg man is behind bars following an incident where he reportedly assaulted a female victim, Williamsburg Police said.
Wade Rains, 52, was charged with assault in the first degree - domestic violence, following an indictment that was issued in December.
Rains is reportedly accused of assaulting a female victim causing her to be seriously injured.
Rains was taken to the Whitley County Detention Center.
