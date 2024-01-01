Laurel Co. man arrested for multiple charges including, indecent exposure

Laurel Co. Sheriff's Office arrested a man for indecent exposure among other charges.
By Madison Carmouche
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 8:01 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One man is behind bars after complaints that an unclothed man was going door to door.

Both a deputy with the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office and a London City Police Department officer responded to the neighborhood of Wren Road.

Deputies said that at first when they found the man on Mystic Lane--approximately six miles north of London-- he gave false information about his identity.

After investigating deputies determined that the man was wanted on an outstanding warrant.

Millard F. Smith, 66 was charged with indecent exposure, disorderly conduct, public intoxication – controlled substances, criminal trespassing, and giving officer false identifying information.

Smith also was charged on a Laurel District Court complaint warrant of arrest obtained by a Laurel Sheriff’s Detective charging fleeing or evading police motor vehicle, fleeing or evading police on foot and wanton endangerment.

