Knott Co. pastor gives final sermon after six decades

KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - After 60 years, one pastor in Knott County is retiring.

Born and raised in the Caney Creek community, Lawrence Baldridge said he has loved the community.

“I’ve always loved Caney Creek since I went to Alice Lloyd College here and got a scholarship to the University of Kentucky. It’s been a real thrill to be in the community,” he said.

Starting his education at Alice Lloyd College and several degrees later, he returned to the mountains to spread the word of God.

“I love writing, I love preaching, I love teaching, I love being able to communicate,” said Baldridge.

Now that he is done, he said he wants to publish old sermons and poems he has made along the way.

“I’ve got sermons that I should publish and probably will. Also, I have poetry, I write poetry all of the time,” he explained.

Baldridge said he is looking forward to having more free time.

“I’m content now with what I’ll be doing. 60 years of preaching is probably too much. But on the other hand, I’ve enjoyed it. I’ve enjoyed every sermon that I’ve preached because, in the sermon, I’m able to glorify God,” he said.

