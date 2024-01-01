Knott Co. maintenance man becomes community favorite

Knott County Judge Executive Jeff Dobson poses with Tom Gayheart.
Knott County Judge Executive Jeff Dobson poses with Tom Gayheart.(WYMT)
By Chandler Wilcox
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 1:55 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
HINDMAN, Ky. (WYMT) - Knott County native Tom Gayheart has worked as a county employee for nearly 40 years.

In those four decades, he has taken on many roles in county operations.

“I’ve worked on the bridge crew. I’ve worked at the park 15 years. I’ve worked at the garbage system for a little while,” said Gayheart.

Recently, he has been working as a maintenance man at the courthouse. Officials and community members said they enjoy the interactions they have with him.

“I kindly refer to him as my second in command. He kindly oversees things,” Knott County Judge Executive Jeff Dobson said.

Dobson said he keeps the courthouse clean and greets people as they walk in.

In the hallway, county officials have created a collage of photos with Gayheart, including one with Gov. Andy Beshear.

Gayheart said being around people brings him the most joy.

