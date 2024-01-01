Kentucky moves up in AP Top 25 Poll
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - The Kentucky Wildcats are starting off the 2024 portion of their season on the right note.
In the Associated Press’ newest top 25 poll, John Calipari’s crew moved up two spots and are the sixth-ranked team this week, thanks to losses by Florida Atlantic and Arizona this past weekend.
The top three remain the same with Purdue, Kansas and Houston, but Connecticut jumped Tennessee and are the fourth-ranked team while the Volunteers drop to the fifth position.
After their 26-point victory against Illinois State last Friday, the Wildcats start conference play on Saturday in Gainesville against Florida. They will have one more non-conference affair, that contest taking place in February against Gonzaga.
Here’s the AP Top 25 Men’s Rankings in its entirety:
1. Purdue
2. Kansas
3. Houston
4. Connecticut
5. Tennessee
6. Kentucky
7. Marquette
8. North Carolina
9. Illinois
10. Arizona
11. Oklahoma
12. Brigham Young
13. Colorado State
14. Duke
15. Memphis
16. Clemson
17. Florida Atlantic
18. Baylor
19. James Madison
20. Texas
21. Wisconsin
22. Ole Miss
23. Providence
24. Gonzaga
25. Auburn
