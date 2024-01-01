Kentucky moves up in AP Top 25 Poll

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - The Kentucky Wildcats are starting off the 2024 portion of their season on the right note.

In the Associated Press’ newest top 25 poll, John Calipari’s crew moved up two spots and are the sixth-ranked team this week, thanks to losses by Florida Atlantic and Arizona this past weekend.

The top three remain the same with Purdue, Kansas and Houston, but Connecticut jumped Tennessee and are the fourth-ranked team while the Volunteers drop to the fifth position.

After their 26-point victory against Illinois State last Friday, the Wildcats start conference play on Saturday in Gainesville against Florida. They will have one more non-conference affair, that contest taking place in February against Gonzaga.

Here’s the AP Top 25 Men’s Rankings in its entirety:

1. Purdue

2. Kansas

3. Houston

4. Connecticut

5. Tennessee

6. Kentucky

7. Marquette

8. North Carolina

9. Illinois

10. Arizona

11. Oklahoma

12. Brigham Young

13. Colorado State

14. Duke

15. Memphis

16. Clemson

17. Florida Atlantic

18. Baylor

19. James Madison

20. Texas

21. Wisconsin

22. Ole Miss

23. Providence

24. Gonzaga

25. Auburn

