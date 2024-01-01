Kentucky AG Russell Coleman sworn-in

Source: Office of Attorney General Russell Coleman
Source: Office of Attorney General Russell Coleman(WAVE News)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 8:23 AM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky’s 52nd attorney general was sworn-in during a private ceremony just after midnight at the beginning of the new year.

Attorney General Russell Coleman took the oath in Commonwealth’s Attorney Courtney Baxter’s office in Oldham County, where he previously served as a prosecutor.

12th Judicial District Division 1 Judge Daniel Fendley, who was a classmate of Coleman at the University of Kentucky College of Law, administered the oath.

“Early this morning, I formalized a promise to the people of Kentucky to help protect their families and uphold the rule of law,” Coleman said. “I am filled with gratitude for the people of this Commonwealth who placed their trust in me and the fine team that we’ve assembled to take on this mission.”

“It’s easy to feel overwhelmed by the darkness of violence and addiction affecting so many of our neighbors. But my optimism in Kentucky’s future has never been more robust because of those who carry the weight of the badge in a perilous world,” Coleman continued. “This country and Commonwealth continue to produce amazing public servants. As Attorney General, the Oath is a commitment to support these stalwart lawmen and women to help protect every Kentuckian from Pike, to Portland to the Purchase.”

Click here for more information on Coleman from the Kentucky Attorney General’s Office.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Just a few weeks ago, Cindy Mullins was living a pretty standard life as a wife, mom of two...
Kidney stone leads to mom needing all 4 limbs amputated: ‘I’m just so happy to be alive’
Mellissa “Missy” Toler Collett
Kentucky State Police looking for missing woman
Photo depicting jail cell bars
Corbin PD arrests man on multiple drug charges
Lawrence Baldridge Caney Baptist Church
Knott Co. pastor gives final sermon after six decades
Laurel Co. Sheriff's Office arrested a man for indecent exposure among other charges.
Laurel Co. man arrested for multiple charges including, indecent exposure

Latest News

When it comes to deadly shootings in Louisville, 2023 looks a lot like 2022
Deadline to change political party affiliation approaching
Church group gives meals, Christmas gifts to Lexington unhoused community
Detective Diedre Mengedoht was hit by an MSD semi-truck while conducting a traffic stop on...
LMPD remembers fallen detective 5 years after she died in the line of duty
Respiratory illnesses are on the rise nationwide. That means COVID, RSV, the flu, and even...
Handling respiratory illness during the holidays