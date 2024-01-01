Hikers trek through the trails into the New Year

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - A host of hikers in Floyd County stepped into the New Year by wandering through the wilderness.

“It’s a great way to spend your day. It’s healthy- of course, everybody knows that- not just physically, but mentally and emotionally,” said hiker Tom Kiffmeyer.

The Jenny Wiley State Resort Park hosted its New Year Hike Monday, seeing 20 hikers hit the trails for the first hike of the year.

“Lots of people showed up. Some people went the shorter route, but we toughed it out,” said hiker Teresa McCoart.

The event served as a way for people to clear their minds, take in the mountain scenery and breathe a little fresh air as 2024 begins.

For some, like Kiffmeyer, it was about the next chapter. The former professor started his first day of retirement on the Jenny Wiley trails.

“And this is what I want to do more of as I move into a new new part of life is be out even more.”

For others, like the McCoart family, it is about taking steps toward resolutions.

“What a way to start off the new year,” said McCoart. “Got new resolutions of getting outside more and exercising.”

The event was one of many First Hike Days hosted around the nation.

