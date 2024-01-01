Flood relief continues into 2024

The Rousseau Vol. Fire Dept. provided Jonathan Baker with a camper.
By Chandler Wilcox
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 11:43 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Nearly one year and a half has passed since the July 2022 flood took several lives and destroyed buildings.

The mission to recover has continued on multiple fronts, including federal, state and local levels.

Several ‘higher ground’ housing projects across the region have been announced since the flood.

The Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky has played a major role in the recovery process. They have awarded more than $1 million in flood relief.

”We wanna rebuild our communities in ways that make them more resilient when the next flood happens or the next disaster happens, because, it will happen. So, our work is more about that long-term future than it is that short-term recovery,” said Founder Gerry Roll.

Incoming Chief Executive Officer Kristin Collins, who will be taking Roll’s place in the position this month, said people are comforted in knowing help is still available.

”People are finding comfort in the fact that they’ve not been forgotten, and that is one of the things about the Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky. We are here, we were here before the flood. We were here during the flood, and we will be here after the flood,” said Kristin Collins.

Collins also said they plan to continue coordinating with other organizations in the recovery process.

