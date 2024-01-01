Final top 5 plays of the 2023 high school basketball season

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - As we welcome in the 2024 year, we reflect back on the final week of the 2023-24 high school basketball season with these top 5 plays from before the new year:

5. Knott Central’s Kylie Gayheart draws the and-1

4. The Pikeville Lady Panthers haul the ball up court for the contested score.

3. Somerset Briar Jumper Aedyn Absher’s backward put-back

2. Betsy Layne’s Andrew Kidd hits a crazy-looking lay-in.

1. Lady Patriot Kaylee Gibson’s falling layup.

