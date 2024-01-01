A cold start to 2024, keeping an eye on the weekend

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The forecast is relatively calm in the short term, but we are tracking a potential weather system for the first weekend of the new year.

Tonight Through Tuesday Night

A stray sprinkle or flurry can not be ruled out tonight, but most of the region is looking dry and cold. Low temperatures bottom out in the upper-20s and lower-30s under a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Clouds will slowly start to fade away overnight.

Sunshine looks to return by Tuesday as high pressure begins to take over. We remain dry and seasonable. Highs top out in the lower-40s.

Dry conditions linger into Tuesday night. Lows are chilly in the upper-20s under a partly to mostly cloudy sky.

A Mostly Calm End To The Work Week

High pressure controls the forecast for most of Wednesday. Highs top out in the lower-40s under a partly sunny sky. A stray shower or snow flurry will be possible by late Wednesday. Overnight lows dip into the upper-20s and lower-30s.

A weak weather system will move across the region on Thursday, so a stray rain or snow shower will be possible. It will not rain everywhere. Highs top out in the upper-30s, and lows bottom out in the mid-20s.

Friday is looking dry and comfortable. Temperatures reach the mid-and-lower-40s under a partly sunny sky. Lows are back in the mid-to-lower-30s.

Keeping An Eye On The Weekend

For now, models are in fairly good agreement on our next big weather system.

Saturday and Sunday are looking messy as a strong area of low pressure moves across the region.

We are tracking breezy winds and wintry mix potential on both days as highs top out in the upper-30s.

Lows bottom out in the lower-30s by Saturday night and the upper-20s by Sunday night.

Be sure to stay weather aware and stay updated as we move closer to the weekend.

