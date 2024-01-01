Ben Beddoes’ Forecast | 2024 begins on a cold note

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Skies will start cloudy for the evening as temperatures will have fallen into the 30s. It will remain breezy at least for the first part of the evening, then the winds die down and clouds start to clear out some. Partly cloudy skies are expected when the clock strikes midnight, and we kick off 2024. Overnight, it turns very cold, with lows in the mid to upper 20s.

New Year’s Day will be a cloudy day throughout the day and it will be cold with temperatures rising into the 30s. A few flurries will be around throughout the day as it remains mainly cloudy and cold. Highs for New Year’s Day will only make it into the mid to upper 30s. Cloudy skies will be with us for the evening hours, turning partly cloudy by the overnight hours. It will remain very cold, with lows in the mid to upper 20s.

Tuesday will start with a mix of sun and clouds, and it will be cold, with temperatures rising into the 30s. Partly cloudy skies will stick around throughout the day as it will still be quite chilly but seasonal, with highs in the low to mid-40s. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy for the evening and overnight, with lows in the mid to upper 20s.

Wednesday will feature more clouds than the sun to start the day, turning mainly cloudy by the afternoon—another chilly and seasonal day with highs in the low to mid-40s. Skies will be mostly cloudy for the evening and overnight, with maybe a few more snow flurries possible. Lows will be down into the mid to upper 20s.

Thursday will feature a mix of sun and clouds, and it will be another fairly cold day. Highs on Thursday only make it into the mid to upper 30s, with a few places around 40 degrees. Very cold again for Thursday night with lows in the low to mid 20s.

More clouds than the sun will be with us for Friday as it will be very chilly and seasonal. Highs will be into the low to mid 40s with overnight lows in the upper 20s to around 30 degrees.

The weekend gets interesting as we are watching a storm system that could bring both rain and snow showers on Saturday. As of now, it appears this storm system will be out of the way by Sunday. Plan for another cold weekend with highs only in the upper 30s to low 40s on both days.

