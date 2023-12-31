Wayne Co. Deputy injured after car crash

A WCSO Deputy was injured in a Monticello crash.
A WCSO Deputy was injured in a Monticello crash.(Monticello Police Department)
By Madison Carmouche
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 6:13 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MONTICELLO, Ky. (WYMT) - One Wayne County Sheriff’s Office Deputy was in the hospital following a two-car crash on Friday.

The crash happened on North Main Street and Homestead Lane in Monticello.

Through an investigation, officers were able to find that Johnnie Brumley, 79, of Monticello was attempting to turn left onto Homestead Lane when he hit the car being driven by Deputy Travis Bell.

Deputy Bell was taken by the Wayne County EMS to the Wayne County Hospital. He was treated for his injuries and later released.

Brumley was not injured in the crash.

