Paintsville’s six game win streak comes to an end in Belfry

Mountain Schoolboy Classic
Mountain Schoolboy Classic(Sports Editor | WYMT)
By Nate Johnson
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 10:47 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BELFRY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Paintsville boys basketball team were looking for a clean sweep at the Mountain Schoolboy Classic Friday night versus Avon, IN.

Ethan Cole nailed a left-wing three to make it 25-14 Orioles with 5:44 in the third.

Cole made his presence felt with another mid-range bucket shortly after.

The Tigers had their work cut out for them heading into the fourth down 45-27.

Jase Kinner made some big shots in the final period, including an and-one layup.

Avon, IN prevailed in the end, winning 64-38 win.

