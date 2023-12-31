Paintsville’s six game win streak comes to an end in Belfry
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 10:47 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BELFRY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Paintsville boys basketball team were looking for a clean sweep at the Mountain Schoolboy Classic Friday night versus Avon, IN.
Ethan Cole nailed a left-wing three to make it 25-14 Orioles with 5:44 in the third.
Cole made his presence felt with another mid-range bucket shortly after.
The Tigers had their work cut out for them heading into the fourth down 45-27.
Jase Kinner made some big shots in the final period, including an and-one layup.
Avon, IN prevailed in the end, winning 64-38 win.
