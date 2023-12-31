No. 1 Pikeville celebrates LPIT tournament victory over Bethlehem on home floor

No. 1 Pikeville vs Bethlehem -- December 30, 2023
By Armando Barry
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 10:11 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The Pikeville Panthers earned their fourth consecutive win over Bethlehem, 78-52, in the Lady Panther Invitational championship game on Saturday, Dec. 30.

The Panthers pushed the pedal early, jumping out to a 39-25 lead by the halftime break.

Senior guard Trinity Rowe was a huge contributor who went ballistic from beyond the arc. Rowe finished with a game-high 20 points and 6 threes along with being named the MVP of the LPIT.

Senior Rylee Theiss was awarded the Player of the Game award after scoring 14 points.

Theiss and Rowe along with seniors Kyera Thornsbury and Kristen Whited combined for 59 points.

Pikeville celebrated the tournament championship victory in dominating fashion, 78-52.

Coming up next, Pikeville will face Paintsville in the 15th Region All “A” Classic on Friday, Jan. 5 at 7:30 p.m.

