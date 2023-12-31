Knott Central building with second consecutive win over Elizabethtown

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - After snapping a five-game skid on Friday, Knott Central continued their rebound with a second consecutive win over Elizabethtown, 52-36, in the Lady Panther Invitational on Saturday, Dec. 30.

Highlights from this game will be attached to this article after it airs on ARH Sports Overtime at 11:20 p.m.

Knott Central took on Elizabethtown in the Lady Panther Invitational at Pikeville High School.

It was all Lady Pats out the gate.

Senior guard Kylie Gayheart connected on a pass down low to fellow senior Kaylee Gibson for an early first quarter bucket that marked a 7-2 run for Knott Central.

The Lady Patriots received another big scoring output from the dynamic duo. Gibson scored a game-high 13 points and Gayheart added 11.

What gave Knott Central the separation needed to close out with the win was the defensive effort and buckets scored from the all-around team effort by many players who also stepped up.

Senior guard Layce Hall added 9 points. Senior Haley Combs and juniors Faith Pollard, Drew Reed, and Akasia Bentley combined for 19 points.

Knott Central will look for win number three in a row against Cordia in Hindman on Tuesday, Jan. 2 at 6:00 p.m.

