DQ Roundball Midseason Review: Cordia Boys

WYMT Mountain News Weekend Edition newscast at 11 p.m. on Saturday
By Armando Barry
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 9:59 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Cordia Lions are searching for their first win of the season.

The Lions hope to take a step in the right direction through team work.

“We’re trying to run plays and learn how to adapt as a team,” junior guard Caiden Neace said. “It can help us learn how to play together, be more of a team, and hopefully gets better for us to start winning some games.”

Despite the rough start to the year, there is still a sense of pride that is growing in this band of boys playing for Cordia.

“It’s rough, but I love leading my team and I just want them to be as good as I can they can be,” senior guard JT Fletcher said. “This means a lot. I want to carry on the tradition of being a Cordia Lion because of all the friends I’ve made and from the help of coach making me the ball player I’ve become.”

Cordia will take on Lee County at the Bobcat Memorial Classic at Lee County High School on Thursday, Dec. 28 at 7:00 p.m.

