Corbin Tourism welcomes 2024 after record setting year

CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - Community members in Corbin are welcoming the new year with a new years eve celebration.

“We decided we’d end 2023 with a bang,” Tourism Director Maggy Monhollen said. “We’ll do our new years eve event in downtown Corbin and at the stroke of midnight we’ll have a firework show, a ball drop confetti, party favors. We are going to celebrate Corbin in a major way.”

The celebration caps off a year that saw an increase in tourism.

“Lots of growth, lots of people coming into the city,” Monhollen said. “We saw record tourism numbers through the number of people coming into our office to request information as well as through our website.”

One of the way Monhollen measures numbers is through their brochure distribution.

Monhollen said their brochure distribution doubled this year in large part to getting involved in new markets like Chicago and Indianapolis.

Corbin tourism enters the new year hoping to continue to grow.

“We continue to try in 2024 to develop Corbin as a destination,”Monhollen said.

Corbin has some brick and mortar projects such as installing a shade structure over Sanders Park.

Monhollen said they are also putting effort into the conference and convention industry.

