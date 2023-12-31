Corbin PD arrests man on multiple drug charges

WYMT Mountain News Weekend Edition newscast at 6 p.m. on Saturday
By Madison Carmouche
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 10:12 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - The Corbin Police Department arrested a man on Thursday, following a tip from the Caryville Police Department.

The Corbin PD followed up on the tip that a man was living in a motel with a large possession of drugs.

A man was seen by officers carrying a pillowcase full of something outside of the motel, which led to an investigation.

Officers said the pillowcase was found inside the man’s motel room with suspected marijuana, a large number of buprenorphine strips (suboxone), and other drug paraphernalia.

Darrell Kiddwell, 40 of Williamsburg, was arrested and charged with trafficking in marijuana, trafficking in a controlled substance (meth), possession of drug paraphernalia, and prescription of a controlled substance not in a proper container.

Kiddwell was taken to the Whitley County Detention Center.

