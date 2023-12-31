In case you missed it, check out our ARH Sports Overtime - Saturday, December 30, 2023

WYMT Sports Overtime
By Nate Johnson
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 10:19 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Nate Johnson and Audrey Hausberger have you covered after another busy day of high school basketball, along with a recap from Kentucky’s games yesterday and tonight’s bowl games!

WYMT Mountain News Weekend Edition newscast at 11 p.m. on Saturday

High School Basketball: Bethlehem vs. Pikeville (Girls), Menifee County vs. Belfry (Boys)

WYMT Mountain News Weekend Edition newscast at 11 p.m. on Saturday

High School Basketball: Paintsville vs. Avon, IN (Boys), Knott Central vs. Elizabethtown (Girls)

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mellissa “Missy” Toler Collett
Kentucky State Police looking for missing woman
WYMT First Alert Weather
FIRST ALERT: Tracking snow showers to end the work week
Avery Newsome, 38, of Grethel Ky. arrested by Prestonsburg Police Department.
Prestonsburg PD arrests suspected child predator
Among the 600 cards in the tin were some of the most sought-after vintage baseball cards.
Man finds 600 of the rarest, century-old baseball cards in late father’s closet
Dairy Dart
Dairy Dart to become food truck

Latest News

Mountain Schoolboy Classic
Belfry falls in a double-overtime thriller to Menifee County
Mountain Schoolboy Classic
Paintsville’s six game win streak comes to an end in Belfry
Pikeville High School (LPIT) -- December 30, 2023
Knott Central building with second consecutive win over Elizabethtown
No. 1 Pikeville vs Bethlehem -- December 30, 2023
No. 1 Pikeville celebrates LPIT tournament victory over Bethlehem on home floor