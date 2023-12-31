Belfry falls in a double-overtime thriller to Menifee County

Mountain Schoolboy Classic
Mountain Schoolboy Classic(Sports Editor | WYMT)
By Nate Johnson
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 11:06 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELFRY, Ky. (WYMT) - The last game of the Mountain Schoolboy Classic went down to the wire!

Both teams were knotted at 12 after the first quarter.

The Wildcats kept up the solid play in the second, taking the lead 27-22 at halftime.

Belfry’s Eric Daniels capped off the third quarter with a three, helping cut the lead to six, 47-41.

The Wildcats Caleb Perkins hit a late three in the fourth quarter, sending the game to overtime at 59-59.

Makaden Maynard and Daniels worked some heroics for Belfry to send it into a second overtime at 63-63.

Menifee County’s Gauge Jolly nailed a late game and-one to sink the pirates, 70-67.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mellissa “Missy” Toler Collett
Kentucky State Police looking for missing woman
WYMT First Alert Weather
FIRST ALERT: Tracking snow showers to end the work week
Avery Newsome, 38, of Grethel Ky. arrested by Prestonsburg Police Department.
Prestonsburg PD arrests suspected child predator
Among the 600 cards in the tin were some of the most sought-after vintage baseball cards.
Man finds 600 of the rarest, century-old baseball cards in late father’s closet
Dairy Dart
Dairy Dart to become food truck

Latest News

Mountain Schoolboy Classic
Paintsville’s six game win streak comes to an end in Belfry
Pikeville High School (LPIT) -- December 30, 2023
Knott Central building with second consecutive win over Elizabethtown
WYMT Sports Overtime
WATCH: ARH Sports Overtime - Saturday, December 30, 2023
No. 1 Pikeville vs Bethlehem -- December 30, 2023
No. 1 Pikeville celebrates LPIT tournament victory over Bethlehem on home floor