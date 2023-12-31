Belfry falls in a double-overtime thriller to Menifee County

BELFRY, Ky. (WYMT) - The last game of the Mountain Schoolboy Classic went down to the wire!

Both teams were knotted at 12 after the first quarter.

The Wildcats kept up the solid play in the second, taking the lead 27-22 at halftime.

Belfry’s Eric Daniels capped off the third quarter with a three, helping cut the lead to six, 47-41.

The Wildcats Caleb Perkins hit a late three in the fourth quarter, sending the game to overtime at 59-59.

Makaden Maynard and Daniels worked some heroics for Belfry to send it into a second overtime at 63-63.

Menifee County’s Gauge Jolly nailed a late game and-one to sink the pirates, 70-67.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.