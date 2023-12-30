WATCH: ARH Sports Overtime - Friday, December 29, 2023

WYMT Sports Overtime
By Nate Johnson
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 10:50 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - It was a busy Friday for fans of high school and college sports.

Nate Johnson and Armando Barry have high school basketball highlights from across the region.

You can also find highlights from Kentucky’s football game against Clemson and basketball game against Illinois State.

Kentucky Basketball Highlights:

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

Local High School Basketball Highlights:

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

Food City Fans in the Stands & Kentucky Football Highlights:

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

Friday Recap:

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WYMT First Alert Weather
FIRST ALERT: Tracking snow showers to end the work week
Crews working to repair internet lines.
Police: wires appear intentionally cut in Hazard
Zackary Jones, 34.
Kentucky man arrested after missing teen found inside hidden trap door
Online vehicle registration will be unavailable starting December 28th. County clerk offices...
Time running out to renew tags before statewide shutdown
Among the 600 cards in the tin were some of the most sought-after vintage baseball cards.
Man finds 600 of the rarest, century-old baseball cards in late father’s closet

Latest News

Anthony Nolan grabs his 400th career coaching win.
Harlan County girls basketball head coach records milestone win
This marks Pineville’s second win over Harlan County this season.
Defense turns to offense in Pineville’s win over Harlan County
Illinois State vs. UK men's basketball
Antonio Reeves leads UK to victory against his former team Illinois State
Clemson to play Kentucky in TaxSlayer Gator Bowl
Clemson beats Kentucky in a Gator Bowl thriller