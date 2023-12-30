UK returns to Rupp for a meeting with Illinois State

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - After a three-game road stand, John Calipari and the No. 8 Kentucky Wildcats are back inside Rupp Arena, playing the Illinois State Redbirds at 7 p.m.

The Cats last trip to the hardwood saw a 95-76 win over Louisville. UK’s 95 points were the most the Cardinals had given up at the KFC! Yum Center in program history. The 19-point win was sparked by 30 points from fifth-year guard Antonio Reeves.

Tonight, the Chicago native will face his former team, Illinois State, a program Reeves spent his first three collegiate seasons at. The Redbirds (8-4) are coming to Lexington off a two-game win streak, beating North Dakota State and Southeast Missouri State.

The Wildcats lead the series against the Redbirds 1-0, the only meeting coming back in November of 2015 where the Cats won 75-63.

All the action will be broadcast on the SEC Network.

Watch highlights and more from the matchup on Sports Overtime tonight at 11:10 p.m. and follow the Sports OT “X” page for in-game updates.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.