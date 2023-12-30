UK returns to Rupp for a meeting with Illinois State

Kentucky guard Antonio Reeves (12) shoots over Louisville guard Mike James (0) during the...
Kentucky guard Antonio Reeves (12) shoots over Louisville guard Mike James (0) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Louisville, Ky., Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)(Timothy D. Easley | AP)
By Audrey Hausberger
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 7:25 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - After a three-game road stand, John Calipari and the No. 8 Kentucky Wildcats are back inside Rupp Arena, playing the Illinois State Redbirds at 7 p.m.

The Cats last trip to the hardwood saw a 95-76 win over Louisville. UK’s 95 points were the most the Cardinals had given up at the KFC! Yum Center in program history. The 19-point win was sparked by 30 points from fifth-year guard Antonio Reeves.

Tonight, the Chicago native will face his former team, Illinois State, a program Reeves spent his first three collegiate seasons at. The Redbirds (8-4) are coming to Lexington off a two-game win streak, beating North Dakota State and Southeast Missouri State.

The Wildcats lead the series against the Redbirds 1-0, the only meeting coming back in November of 2015 where the Cats won 75-63.

All the action will be broadcast on the SEC Network.

Watch highlights and more from the matchup on Sports Overtime tonight at 11:10 p.m. and follow the Sports OT “X” page for in-game updates.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WYMT First Alert Weather
FIRST ALERT: Tracking snow showers to end the work week
Crews working to repair internet lines.
Police: wires appear intentionally cut in Hazard
Zackary Jones, 34.
Kentucky man arrested after missing teen found inside hidden trap door
Online vehicle registration will be unavailable starting December 28th. County clerk offices...
Time running out to renew tags before statewide shutdown
The shop is open in Coal Run, bringing sandwiches and teas to town.
Pike Co. business bringing fresh sips, sandwiches to the table

Latest News

Clemson to play Kentucky in TaxSlayer Gator Bowl
Clemson beats Kentucky in a Gator Bowl thriller
Kentucky running back Ray Davis (1) runs in for a touchdown during the second half of an NCAA...
Kentucky football gears up for Friday’s Gator Bowl versus Clemson
Kentucky's Reed Sheppard (15) shoots while pressured by Marshall's Obinna Anochili-Killen,...
Reed Sheppard wins second SEC Freshman of the Week Award
Kentucky guard Antonio Reeves (12) shoots over Louisville guard Mike James (0) during the...
Kentucky improves one spot in week 8 AP Top 25 Poll