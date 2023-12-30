Sen. Stivers reviews the upcoming 2024 legislative session

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - With just four days until the Kentucky General Assembly begins its 2024 legislative session, WKYT’s Bill Bryant sat down with Senate President Robert Stivers for this weekend’s Kentucky Newsmakers program.

The two discussed what Stivers expects to see during the upcoming session, including the proposed budget. Starting with Governor Andy Beshear’s proposed 11 percent teacher pay raise.

“We both know the Whitley County area pretty well. I was talking to Superintendent Siler. He said, ‘I’m losing teachers to Tennessee.’ So we understand that. Indiana, Tennessee, we have to be competitive with other states. But we also have to be competitive in all sectors of government, with private sector funding,” Stivers said.

We recently reported on a hearing about the CARR Act, which is a proposed Red Flag Law in Kentucky. Stivers agrees that mental health is a bipartisan concern when it comes to gun laws. But said there hasn’t been much discussion on the topic between chambers in the interim.

“That we need to do more, not just in our schools, for our adult population, remnants and lingering effects from COVID, I think you’ll see a lot of stuff there. As to the extent, and I think it’s good to have these discussions, but what happens? Not sure.”

Second to the budget, Stivers said the toughest issue now is abortion. And whether legislature will allow for exceptions in cases of rape and incest.

“I don’t know if there is a consensus among either chamber, either caucus. This is so personal depending on what your opinion is.”

Stivers said he can’t come close to predicting how these discussions will go.

