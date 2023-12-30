No. 1 Pikeville pounces No. 8 Southwestern in Lady Panther Invitational

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11
By Armando Barry
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 12:57 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The Pikeville Lady Panthers defeated Southwestern, 68-37, at home in the Lady Panther Invitational on Friday, Dec. 29.

No. 1 Pikeville hosted No. 8 Southwestern in a top-ten mountain matchup.

However, the Lady Panthers laid down the law from the opening tip-off.

Senior guard Trinity Rowe started hot out the gate with back-to-back buckets including a left-handed floater that put Pikeville up, 10-5.

Junior guard Kinsley Molden was Pikeville’s top defensive target, but was still able to finish with 17 points.

Pikeville broke away from the Lady Warriors in the second quarter with a 17-8 run that put the Lady Panthers ahead, 34-14, at the halftime break.

Rowe along with junior forward Leighan Jackson and senior guard Kyera Thornsbury combined for 47 points in the huge win.

Pikeville will play another opponent in the Lady Panther Invitational on Saturday, Dec. 30.

Southwestern will look to bounce back against Meade County in the Lady Panther Invitational at Pikeville High School on Saturday, Dec. 30 at 1:45 p.m.

