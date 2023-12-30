Musician battling ALS gifts prized piano to church that was damaged in arson

HAM LAKE, Minn. (KARE) - A Minnesota woman living with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or ALS, can no longer play piano due to the progression of the disease, but she has found a new home for her beloved baby grand.

It’s a possession Linda Dieken is sure will bring joy to many others for years to come.

“Yep, that’s life,” Linda Dieken said. “Everybody has something, so it’ll be OK.”

Linda Dieken has the muscle-wasting disease that is also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease.

“These two, I can’t get them to move,” Linda Dieken described of her finger movement.

She experiences paralysis and spasms, which as a result, have taken away one of her greatest joys.

“Hardest part is holding my head up. My head goes forward,” Linda Dieken said.

The musician has released three CDs and played for years at her church.

On good days, she can still make it through her favorite song.

“I used to do it a lot better,” Linda Dieken said.

It’s a song she selected for her funeral.

“I will rise when he calls my name, no more sorrow, no more pain,” Linda Dieken sang.

The weight of it all is sometimes too much for Linda Dieken’s husband, Al, but the two are not the only ones with trouble.

A year ago, an arson in the Salvation Army’s Brooklyn Park chapel burned donated coats and activated sprinklers.

The fire also warped the wood in the worship piano beyond repair, which is why the Diekens had a moving truck in their driveway.

“Gets to go to its new home,” Linda Dieken said.

She believes it was meant to be.

“This is all the awards my dad got for ringing the bell for the Salvation Army,” Linda Dieken said.

Glen Doty, Linda Dieken’s father, never missed a Christmas.

“He was on his own when he was 14, so I think he knew what it was like to go through hardships,” Linda Dieken described of her father.

Now, Linda Dieken’s gift is in a place that can use one.

“You know, she has a gift for that and it’s hard to see that go,” Al Dieken said.

Linda Dieken first heard about the fire on the news.

“Instantly, I knew that was God’s plan to give this piano to them,” Linda Dieken remarked.

TJ Simmons is the Salvation Army captain for the Brooklyn Park service center.

“We’re grateful to her,” Simmons said.

A brass band ushered in the Salvation Army’s annual Lucia Fest while Linda Dieken awaited to hear the first notes of her instrument’s debut in its new home.

The piano will be used at Sunday services, special events and children’s music lessons.

ALS has already taken much from Linda Dieken, but she is better defined by what she has left to give.

“I’m very happy. This is where it belonged,” Linda Dieken said.

