Knott Central snaps five-game losing streak with win over Paintsville

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The Knott Central Lady Patriots defeated Paintsville at the Lady Panther Invitational, 64-54, on Friday, Dec. 29.

Knott Central met Paintsville at Pikeville High School in the Lady Panther Invitational.

Senior guard Kylie Gayheart set the tone early for the Patriots with back-to-back buckets in the first to put Knott Central up, 8-2.

Paintsville responded with a barrage of threes from freshman guard Kylie Kinner, cutting the game to four near the end of the first quarter.

Kinner finished with 26 points on the night.

Another huge contributor for the Lady Tigers was senior forward Emilea Preece, who added 23 points.

Preece’s strength and size inside made herself a free throw magnet, taking advantage on 8 of 12 attempts from the charity stripe.

However, in the end, the Lady Patriots came out victorious after huge performances from Gayheart and senior wing Kaylee Gibson.

Gibson led Knott Central in scoring with 17 points. Gayheart added 11 points.

Paintsville will face Pikeville at the 15th Region All “A” Classic at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 5.

Knott Central will host Cordia on Tuesday, Jan. 2 at 6:00 p.m.

