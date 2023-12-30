Kentucky State Police looking for missing woman

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 7:10 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Investigators with Kentucky State Police (KSP) are looking for a missing woman in Perry County.

Troopers said Mellissa “Missy” Toler Collett, 56, was last seen near her home on KY-80 around one month ago.

Collett is 5′4″ and weighs 110 pounds. She has brown and grey hair with blue eyes.

If you have any information on the location of Collett, you can call KSP Post 13 at 606-435-6069.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WYMT First Alert Weather
FIRST ALERT: Tracking snow showers to end the work week
Crews working to repair internet lines.
Police: wires appear intentionally cut in Hazard
Zackary Jones, 34.
Kentucky man arrested after missing teen found inside hidden trap door
Online vehicle registration will be unavailable starting December 28th. County clerk offices...
Time running out to renew tags before statewide shutdown
The shop is open in Coal Run, bringing sandwiches and teas to town.
Pike Co. business bringing fresh sips, sandwiches to the table

Latest News

More than $5,000,000 in Community Development Block Grants are being awarded to areas in...
SWVA communities awarded Community Development Block Grants
Laurel County Sheriff's Office searching for suspected stolen trailer.
Laurel Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for suspected stolen trailer
Timothy Ridner, 40, of Pine Knot arrested by the McCreary County Sheriff's Office.
Drug arrest in McCreary Co.
Avery Newsome, 38, of Grethel Ky. arrested by Prestonsburg Police Department.
Prestonsburg PD arrests suspected child predator