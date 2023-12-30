Kentucky State Police looking for missing woman

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Investigators with Kentucky State Police (KSP) are looking for a missing woman in Perry County.

Troopers said Mellissa “Missy” Toler Collett, 56, was last seen near her home on KY-80 around one month ago.

Collett is 5′4″ and weighs 110 pounds. She has brown and grey hair with blue eyes.

If you have any information on the location of Collett, you can call KSP Post 13 at 606-435-6069.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.