Hazard handles Betsy Layne at Memorial Gym
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 12:22 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - #8 Hazard beat Betsy Layne 69-51 Friday night.
The Bulldogs started hot behind a barrage of Evin Eversole and Seth Caudill buckets.
Hazard went up 38-17 at halftime.
The Bulldogs kept the pressure on in the second half, forcing multiple turnovers.
Hazard moves to 12-1 on the season and will play #2 Perry Central next Tuesday.
Betsy Layne falls to 6-5 and will head to Morgan County on Monday, January 8.
