Hazard handles Betsy Layne at Memorial Gym

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - #8 Hazard beat Betsy Layne 69-51 Friday night.

The Bulldogs started hot behind a barrage of Evin Eversole and Seth Caudill buckets.

Hazard went up 38-17 at halftime.

The Bulldogs kept the pressure on in the second half, forcing multiple turnovers.

Hazard moves to 12-1 on the season and will play #2 Perry Central next Tuesday.

Betsy Layne falls to 6-5 and will head to Morgan County on Monday, January 8.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.