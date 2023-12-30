Defense turns to offense in Pineville’s win over Harlan County

This marks Pineville’s second win over Harlan County this season.
This marks Pineville's second win over Harlan County this season.
By Jack Demmler
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 10:50 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
PINEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - After reaching his 400th win milestone as a coach in Harlan County schools, Arthur Nolan and the Harlan County Lady Black Bears matched up with the Pineville Lady Mountain Lions in the Chain Rock Classic.

Highlights from this game will be attached after it airs on ARH Sports Overtime.

Pineville’s efficient offense as well as strong defensive performance allowed them to pull away with a 58-43 win.

Ella Karst got things started for Harlan County, scoring five of her 26 points to give the Black Bears an early 7-6 lead.

Nadine Johnson’s 8-point first quarter gave Pineville a 14-10 lead after the first quarter.

The Lady Mountain Lions changed their defensive game plan and worked their way into the paint to take a 34-25 halftime lead.

“Defensively, to start the game we knew we had to stop Karst,” Pineville head coach Elgie Green said. “We knew we couldn’t let anybody else step up and hit shots.”

While Karst led both teams with 26 points, the second closest scorer had seven points.

Pineville had three players reach double figures with Ava Arnett leading the way with 22 points.

“Offensively our kids played well tonight,” Green said. “I thought our shot selection was good. We hit shots, we hit free throws. Our defense turned our offense over and I thought we did a really good job on both ends.”

The Lady Mountain Lions shot 44% from the field as a team, compared to the Lady Black Bears’ 39%.

This marks Pineville’s second win over Harlan County this season.

