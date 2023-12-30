Claiborne Rescue Squad member dies in non-work-related crash

The squad member’s vehicle skidded off the road and hit a tree, according to Claiborne County police.
Claiborne County Rescue member Brianna Marshall
Claiborne County Rescue member Brianna Marshall(Claiborne County Rescue Squad)
By Avery Jordan
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 11:39 AM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Friday, the Claiborne County Rescue Squad lost one of its younger members in a non-work-related crash.

The Claiborne County Rescue Squad posted on Facebook that 19-year-old Brianna Marshall was involved in a crash and died. Sheriff Bob Brooks of the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office told WVLT News that Marshall was driving on a slick road when she skidded off and hit a tree.

According to the Rescue Squad’s Facebook post, Marshall joined the squad last year after graduating from Claiborne High School and was engaged to a fellow Rescue Squad member, Ryan West.

The Claiborne County Rescue Squad Facebook post can be found here.

