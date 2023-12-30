In case you missed it, check out ARH Sports Overtime - Friday, December 29, 2023

WYMT Sports Overtime
By Nate Johnson
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 10:50 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - It was a busy Friday for fans of high school and college sports.

Nate Johnson and Armando Barry have high school basketball highlights from across the region.

You can also find highlights from Kentucky’s basketball game against Illinois State.

Kentucky Basketball Highlights:

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

Local High School Basketball Highlights:

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

Friday Recap:

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WYMT First Alert Weather
FIRST ALERT: Tracking snow showers to end the work week
Mellissa “Missy” Toler Collett
Kentucky State Police looking for missing woman
Avery Newsome, 38, of Grethel Ky. arrested by Prestonsburg Police Department.
Prestonsburg PD arrests suspected child predator
Among the 600 cards in the tin were some of the most sought-after vintage baseball cards.
Man finds 600 of the rarest, century-old baseball cards in late father’s closet
Crews working to repair internet lines.
Police: wires appear intentionally cut in Hazard

Latest News

Illinois State vs. UK men's basketball
Antonio Reeves leads UK to victory against his former team Illinois State
Anthony Nolan grabs his 400th career coaching win.
Harlan County girls basketball head coach records milestone win
This marks Pineville’s second win over Harlan County this season.
Defense turns to offense in Pineville’s win over Harlan County
Clemson to play Kentucky in TaxSlayer Gator Bowl
Clemson beats Kentucky in a Gator Bowl thriller