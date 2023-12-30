Bob’s Barbershop closing after 50 years

CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - Saturday marked the last day community members could get their hair cut and styled from Bob’s Barbershop.

The business opened in 1973 as a way for the founder to return to his home state.

“Dad, he’s the one that founded the place and were in Cincinnati and he was always looking for a path to come back home,” barber Robert Bullock said. “He was from Mount Vernon and he was always wanting to come back home.”

The shop brought in customers from all over the Commonwealth.

“We started cutting peoples hair and people liked us because we could make them look like they looked like on the tv,” Bullock said. “We had people coming from all over the place to get haircuts because nobody else could do it.”

Bullock said that while there were a lot of fond memories, there is one that means more.

“I worked with my dad since I was about 18,” Bullock said. “That’s probably the best part of it.”

Now, Bullock said it is time to hang it up and retire.

“I just turned 65 so it’s time to go home and hang up my work boots and get out my fishing pole,” Bullock said. “I have worn my body out doing this. The first 20 years I was a barber, I spent 12 to 16 hours a day, six days a week.”

