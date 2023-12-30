Antonio Reeves leads UK to victory against his former team Illinois State

By Audrey Hausberger
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 7:25 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - After a three-game road stand, John Calipari and the No. 8 Kentucky Wildcats were back inside Rupp Arena, playing the Illinois State Redbirds for UK’s final game of the 2023 year.

Kentucky fifth-year guard Antonio Reeves played his first three collegiate seasons with the Redbirds before he transferred to UK.

In the first half of Friday night’s matchup, it was Reeves’ former teammates that got a hot start leading 13-9 after Dalton Banks sank a 3-pointer from the top of the key.

Reeves would tie the game at 13 after sinking a floater on the other end of the hardwood.

The Wildcats would carry the game from there leading 45-30 at halftime.

Kentucky’s lead was extended when freshman guard Rob Dillingham stumbled towards the rim on a contested drive and drew the and-1 to give UK a 68-45 lead.

After a slow middle to the second half where both teams struggled to hit sink shots, Dillingham and Reeves woke the crowd up when Dillingham hit Reeves with a lob that ended with a Reeves slam-dunk.

Reeves would finish the night as the game’s leading scorer with 27 points, helping Kentucky to a 96-70 win in Lexington. Dillingham was behind Reeves with 16 points.

The Wildcats now lead the series against the Redbirds 2-0, the first meeting coming back in November of 2015 where the Cats won 75-63.

In the new year for Kentucky, the Cats open SEC play on the road with a trip to take on the Florida Gators in Gainsville on Jan. 6.

Here is the box score:

Illinois State vs. UK MBB box score
Illinois State vs. UK MBB box score(WYMT HPMOBILE3 | WYMT)

