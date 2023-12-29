Whitley Co. officials to host event for EMS director battling cancer

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6
By RJ Johnson
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 6:10 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - Whitley County EMS Director Amanda Jackson is battling breast cancer for the second time.

Whitley County Fiscal Court Projects Director Ashley Owens said now a group of first responders is stepping in to help support her in any way they can.

“It’s been hard. It’s been hard on everybody. It was a shock for everybody when she was diagnosed, and it’s something that’s been hard for everyone to deal with - not nearly as hard for her and her family,” said Owens. “She’s been our EMS Director for the last year... a little over a year and she’s not just our employee - she’s our friend. She’s a great person and we wanted to do something that we support her and that the community supports her.”

Corbin Fire Department Public Information Officer Nathan Kirby said they are also feeling the impact of seeing Jackson going through this.

“Everyone loves Amanda,” Kirby explained. “She’s just got great energy and her husband is the Battalion Chief at Corbin Fire Department, and so it also impacts us and it impacts him. So, we’re showing our full support.”

One way the first responders her hoping to support Jackson and her family is through a benefit night.

“When it’s a spouse that you’re having to take care of, you do end up missing a lot of work and so, we want to support them as much as we can,” said Kirby.

The benefit night will include food, music and more.

“We want to be there for her and we’ve had a lot of donations from community members. Both the fiscal court and the City of Corbin have come together, several of the local volunteer fire departments have come together, made donations to make this happen and we wanna make sure that all of the proceeds from this event go back to Amanda,” said Owens.

She said they want to let the Jacksons know they are not alone in this fight.

“I don’t think that there’s anybody in our community that hasn’t been touched by cancer whether it’s a friend or family member and so, we just wanted to show Amanda and Chad that they’re not alone,” she said.

Doors open for the event at 5 p.m. on January 6 at the Corbin Arena with all of the proceeds going towards Jackson and her family.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

