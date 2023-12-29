When it comes to deadly shootings in Louisville, 2023 looks a lot like 2022

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Shots rang out in Louisville neighborhoods hundreds of times in 2023.

According to numbers posted Friday by LMPD, 553 men, women and children are dead or wounded.

At first glance, the violence seems to be trending downward compared to previous years. 2023 could deliver the city its lowest number of homicides in four years.

Some following the bloodshed say there is little evidence of improvement.

”The needle’s not moving. That’s the bottom line, unfortunately,” anti-violence activist Christopher 2X said.

2X said when he looks at the numbers of Louisville homicides and shootings, he sees stagnation, where triple-digit homicides appear to be a new normal.

”There’s something happening that won’t allow us to take down in a significant way, that we can at least say we’re under 100 homicides a year,” 2X said. “And we are not there yet.”

2023 will cap off a record-breaking four-year run of violence never before seen in Louisville.

With more than 600 dead in that period, the pain is multiplied by the number of grieving families. It is multiplied even more when you add non-fatal shootings at an average of more than 500 victims a year.

”There is still much work to be done in Louisville,” Josh Crawford, Director of Criminal Justice Initiatives for Georgia Center for Opportunity, said. “And it’s going to take time to sort of restore that public safety and public aura that people are accustomed to for so long here.”

