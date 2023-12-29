Tobacco treatment specialist gives advice for quitting smoking in 2024

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - If you plan on quitting tobacco in the new year, you’re not alone.

According to the CDC, more than half of adult smokers have attempted to stop smoking, but only one in ten succeed.

Luckily, a tobacco treatment Specialist at Baptist Health has some tips to quit smoking in 2024.

Crystal Labbato, an APRN with Baptist Health, says if you don’t succeed, you can always try again. It can take many attempts to stop smoking entirely due to the addictive nature of nicotine.

She also recommends not being afraid to ask for help.

Labbato says it can take more than willpower and that your healthcare provider can be an important part in getting the resources you may need to quit.

“People think they have to be ready to quit or they have to feel motivated or have their head in the right space, and that’s not necessarily true,” Labbato said. “As tobacco treatment specialists and health care providers, our job is to build that motivation over time by taking small action steps. Those actions will lead up to more motivation.”

Some more recommendations from Baptist Health include increasing the amount of water you’re drinking, reducing alcohol and caffeine intake, and increasing physical activity.

