SWVA communities awarded Community Development Block Grants

SOUTHWEST VIRGINIA (WYMT) - More than $5,000,000 in Community Development Block Grants were awarded to areas in Southwest Virginia.

The announcement came from the Office of Congressman Morgan Griffith on Friday.

The funding, administered by the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development (VDHCD), will award $983,991 to Lee County, Va. for the St. Charles Waterline Replacement Project, $3,000,000 to Wise County for the Pound Water System Phase One Project and $1,291,254 to the city of Big Stone Gap for the East Stone Comprehensive Utility System Improvements Project.

“I celebrate these federally-funded investments in our communities. Allocating over $5,000,000 to water and utility infrastructure improvements in Lee and Wise counties, and the Town of Big Stone Gap, is a reminder that continued investment in our rural communities is absolutely necessary,” Griffith said in a statement.

