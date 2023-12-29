Somerset escapes Middlesboro in Chain Rock Classic

PINEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Somerset met with Middlesboro in Pineville for the Chain Rock Classic.

After trailing by four heading into the final quarter, the Briar Jumpers pulled away 61-57.

Ben Godby opened the scoring giving Somerset an early 4-0 lead.

The Yellowjackets efforts in the paint allowed them to capitalize on second chance opportunities and take a lead before the end of the quarter.

Jerimah Beck laid it in as time was expiring to extend Middlesboro’s lead 15-12 after the first quarter.

The Yellowjackets efforts in the paint allowed them to hold the lead in the first half.

Beck delivered another lay-in at the half to extend their lead 29-24.

The Briar jumpers were able to shoot their way back into the game, finding themselves down 45-44 following a Josh Lewis three pointer.

Cayden Grigsby matched Lewis’ three with a three of his own to give the Yellowjackets a 48-44 lead with the final minutes.

Somerset’s second half shooting performance allowed them to escape with a win.

“We didn’t play very well the first three quarters,” head coach Ryan Young said. “One thing about our team, we’ve been in a lot of close games so far this season so we know how to operate towards the end of the game.”

Thursday’s win marks Somerset’s sixth game decided by less than 10 points.

