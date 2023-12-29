Prestonsburg PD arrests suspected child predator

Avery Newsome, 38, of Grethel Ky. arrested by Prestonsburg Police Department.
Avery Newsome, 38, of Grethel Ky. arrested by Prestonsburg Police Department.(Prestonsburg Police Department)
By Madison Carmouche
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 10:44 AM EST
PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - The Prestonsburg Police Department arrested a man for possessing thousands of files of suspected child pornography.

Avery Newsome, 38, of Grethel, was charged with three counts of possession of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor under 12.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children sent a tip to Detective Brad Caldwell, an officer who is specially trained in Internet Crimes Against Children.

Following the tip, a search warrant was issued by a Floyd District Judge for both Newsome’s subscriber information and his home, which led to his arrest.

He was taken to the Floyd County Jail.

