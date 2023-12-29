Prestonsburg PD arrests suspected child predator
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 10:44 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - The Prestonsburg Police Department arrested a man for possessing thousands of files of suspected child pornography.
Avery Newsome, 38, of Grethel, was charged with three counts of possession of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor under 12.
The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children sent a tip to Detective Brad Caldwell, an officer who is specially trained in Internet Crimes Against Children.
Following the tip, a search warrant was issued by a Floyd District Judge for both Newsome’s subscriber information and his home, which led to his arrest.
He was taken to the Floyd County Jail.
