Prestonsburg PD arrests suspected child predator

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - The Prestonsburg Police Department arrested a man for possessing thousands of files of suspected child pornography.

Avery Newsome, 38, of Grethel, was charged with three counts of possession of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor under 12.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children sent a tip to Detective Brad Caldwell, an officer who is specially trained in Internet Crimes Against Children.

Following the tip, a search warrant was issued by a Floyd District Judge for both Newsome’s subscriber information and his home, which led to his arrest.

He was taken to the Floyd County Jail.

