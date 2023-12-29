Pet owners urged to keep pets indoors during NYE fireworks

While fireworks can be upsetting to pets, there are ways to mitigate the noise for sensitive...
While fireworks can be upsetting to pets, there are ways to mitigate the noise for sensitive pet ears.(WKYT)
By Jessica Umbro
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 4:46 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Fireworks are a common way to celebrate the ringing in of a new year, but it is a celebration that can be stressful for pets.

“When it comes to New Year’s Eve, a lot of people don’t even think about it,” said Lt. Jai Hamilton, cruelty investigator for Lexington-Fayette Animal Care and Control.

Pet owners are urged to keep their furry friends in mind when celebrating the beginning of 2024.

“There’s a lot of fireworks and gunshots, and so it is especially important to be mindful of your pets and make sure they’re not afraid and to keep them inside,” said Lt. Hamilton.

According to Lt. Hamilton, there are ways to mitigate the noise for sensitive pet ears, such as wrapping the pet in a thunder shirt or staying home to keep them company.

“Some people will put calming music on to drown out the noise of the fireworks. Some people will take a kong and fill it with peanut butter as a distraction,” said Lt. Hamilton.

There are also ways to ensure that if a pet escapes, they find their way back home. Methods such as ID collars are helpful, but Lt. Hamilton said getting a pet microchipped can help make a reunion more likely, even if their collar were to be lost.

“If we can reunite in the field, we try to do that because we have over 400 animals here between animal control and humane society, so we’re pretty full,” said Lt. Hamilton.

Pets can be microchipped at the Lexington-Fayette Animal Care and Control facility for just more than $25. More information can be found on the LFACC website.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WYMT First Alert Weather
FIRST ALERT: Tracking snow showers to end the work week
Crews working to repair internet lines.
Police: wires appear intentionally cut in Hazard
Zackary Jones, 34.
Kentucky man arrested after missing teen found inside hidden trap door
Online vehicle registration will be unavailable starting December 28th. County clerk offices...
Time running out to renew tags before statewide shutdown
The shop is open in Coal Run, bringing sandwiches and teas to town.
Pike Co. business bringing fresh sips, sandwiches to the table

Latest News

Diva is waiting for her forever home.
Donor pays adoption fees for 19 shelter dogs
More than $5,000,000 in Community Development Block Grants are being awarded to areas in...
SWVA communities awarded Community Development Block Grants
AAA memberships are available on their website
AAA suggests being prepared before traveling this winter
City of London Christmas decorations
London recognized for holiday spirit