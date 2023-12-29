London recognized for holiday spirit

City of London Christmas decorations
City of London Christmas decorations(WYMT)
By Chandler Wilcox
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 4:47 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - An Eastern Kentucky town has been recognized for its holiday spirit.

Southern Living Magazine named the City of London one of the most “Christmassy” towns in Kentucky.

City officials and community members hosted several events throughout the holiday season, including a drone show and live nativity drive thru.

London Tourism officials released the followingTourism statement to WYMT:

“London was thrilled to be recognized by Southern Living as one of Kentucky’s most Christmassy towns! Our team has been working hard in recent years, and we’re thankful to have the support of the Tourism & Parks Commission, along with our mayor and council, to all come together and make the season special for our residents and visitors.”

- London Tourism

