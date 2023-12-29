Lexington drivers react to gas prices outlook for 2024

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - According to GasBuddy, gas prices are expected to drop nationally by 13 cents.

The current national average is $3.51, with 2024′s average expected to be around $3.38.

The study says that gas prices still could fall below a national average of $3 per gallon this winter before starting to rise in late-February, getting close to $4 per gallon as summer approaches.

Traveling for Memorial Day is expected to be the most expensive. Brenda Neace has family hours away, meaning those potential Memorial Day plans could get pricey.

“I hope to go to Florida to see my sister-in-law this summer, and it makes a big difference when you have many miles to travel,” said Neace.

Driver Nicholas Cox decorates his truck with lights to spread Christmas Cheer, but it’s no cheap job driving this diesel engine around.

“It’s a diesel, so it’s about 100 bucks every time I pull in here,” said Cox.

Luckily for him, relief for his wallet is on the way.

Diesel prices are also supposed to drop in 2024 according to that same study.

