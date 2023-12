LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a suspected stolen trailer.

The 5x10 utility trailer was last seen on Arthur Ridge Road, which is four miles north of London.

Deputies ask that if you see the trailer, call the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office at 606-864-6600.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.