Kentucky vs. Clemson is underway in Jacksonville!

JACKSONVILLE, FL. (WYMT) - Kentucky and #22 Clemson have kicked off in the 79th annual Taxslayer Gator Bowl on ESPN.

The two teams have met 13 times, with the Wildcats having the upper hand, winning eight.

The Tigers won the last meeting in 2009, 21-13, in the Music City Bowl.

