Kentucky vs. Clemson is underway in Jacksonville!

Clemson to play Kentucky in TaxSlayer Gator Bowl
By Nate Johnson
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 11:55 AM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
JACKSONVILLE, FL. (WYMT) - Kentucky and #22 Clemson have kicked off in the 79th annual Taxslayer Gator Bowl on ESPN.

The two teams have met 13 times, with the Wildcats having the upper hand, winning eight.

The Tigers won the last meeting in 2009, 21-13, in the Music City Bowl.

We will have highlights and more on WYMT at 6:00 p.m. and 11:10 p.m. on Sports Overtime.

